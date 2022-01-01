About this product
Genetics: T1 x Cherry Blossom
Grown By: Biosync Industries LLC
Breeder: EcoGen Labs
Cannabinoid Content: 12.32% CBDa & .12% Δ9THC
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, cis-Nerolidol, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Nose: Spiced earth and herbaceous plant matter. When broken up, the nose develops to encompass sweet grape, savory parsley, fresh earth, and a hint of gassy pine.
General: This flower is quite consistent. The entire batch is largely made up of medium-sized buds that boast a classic shape and structure reminiscent of a pine tree. Caked in shimmering, well-developed trichomes and wrapped in an impressive gaggle of pale pistils, this hemp strain will be a treat for lovers of cannabis both new and old.
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
