Genetics: T1 x Cherry Blossom



Grown By: Biosync Industries LLC



Breeder: EcoGen Labs



Cannabinoid Content: 12.32% CBDa & .12% Δ9THC



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, cis-Nerolidol, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene



Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid



Nose: Spiced earth and herbaceous plant matter. When broken up, the nose develops to encompass sweet grape, savory parsley, fresh earth, and a hint of gassy pine.



General: This flower is quite consistent. The entire batch is largely made up of medium-sized buds that boast a classic shape and structure reminiscent of a pine tree. Caked in shimmering, well-developed trichomes and wrapped in an impressive gaggle of pale pistils, this hemp strain will be a treat for lovers of cannabis both new and old.