Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Alien OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Twisted Extracts
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

Alien OG effects

Reported by real people like you
733 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!