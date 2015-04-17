Twisted Extracts
Twisted Citrus Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Twisted Citrus effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
21% of people say it helps with add/adhd
