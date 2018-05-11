Loading…
Logo for the brand Two Heads Co.

Two Heads Co.

Alien Breath Sugar Wax 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Alien Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
