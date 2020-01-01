 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Tyger Tyger | Strategy + Creative
Tyger Tyger | Strategy + Creative

Cause Driven Cannabis Branding Agency

About Tyger Tyger | Strategy + Creative

TygerTyger™’s fierce collective of strategists + creatives are known for their groundbreaking work in cannabis brand strategy and have gathered together across continents to challenge the brands we represent with greatness. We’ve won awards internationally, we sit on councils and boards, and we bring fresh perspectives from our deep and varied cultural and industry experiences. Running together, we create cannabis brands that burn bright and that are long remembered. TygerTyger™ is currently situated in Canada and South Africa.

Consulting

Label & packaging

Marketing

Available in

Canada, United States, Alberta, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Montana, New York, Ontario, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts