About this strain
Grape Cake
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grape Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!