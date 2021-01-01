About this product

The toad is Derived from two legendary strains, chemdawg og x girl scout cookies, these two perfectly complement each other, creating a truly superior cultivar. Enjoy the immediate onset of cerebral euphoria, tapering into full-body relaxation and relief. The powerful sedation of the toad is coupled with an equally intense flavor profile. Bursting with notes of orange, cinnamon, and hops, and layered with a sharp petrol aroma. This heavy-hitter is guaranteed to blast you off into another dimension.