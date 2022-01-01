Our discreet and stylish disposable ceramic core vape pens are filled with CO2 extract and come in a variety of tasty natural flavors. They do not contain any butane or other hydrocarbon-based solvents, and our advanced post processing methods yield a pure finished oil, free of impurities and waxes. UKU disposable vape pens offer a true THC oil experience in a discreet convenient package for any and all cannabis users.



60-80% + potency

Available in a variety of natural flavors

Always 3rd party lab tested for quality, cleanliness and potency

NO butane or any hydrocarbon-based solvents used EVER

Proven & reliable hardware with ceramic core heating element

Available in 500mg