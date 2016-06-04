Bootlegger Wax 2g
HybridTHC —CBD —
Bootlegger effects
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
