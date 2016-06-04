Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand UKU

UKU

Bootlegger Wax 2g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Bootlegger effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!