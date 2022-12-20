Leafly customers get a discount! Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 25% off your order.



Some people are lucky – they feel fine no matter how many pieces of cake they eat at the office party. For the rest of us, there’s Uleva Digest.



- Delivers the soothing stomach support that comes with ginger, a powerful digestive aid.*

- Made with premium quality CBD from hemp, known to encourage homeostasis.*

- Unlike THC, CBD can’t get you high.



So whether you’re craving a burger, pizza or office birthday cake slice no.3, don’t sweat it. Get it and forget it with Uleva Digest.



Directions:

For adults, take one capsule as needed.



Warning:

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical condition, consult your doctor before use. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if any adverse reactions occur. Do not use if seal under cap is broken or missing. Store at room temperature. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.



‡CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in Uleva’s full spectrum hemp extract.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.