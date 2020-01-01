Umbrella Technologies
Security Design that Delivers...
About Umbrella Technologies
Umbrella Technologies is a leading full-service security system integration company focusing on delivering converged open-platform solutions. Having over 15 years of code-level experience designing sophisticated end-to-end video surveillance, access control, mass notification and intrusion protection systems- Umbrella continues to be a valued resource for Commercial and Cannabis businesses seeking security design, consulting, implementation and managed services.
Available in
Worldwide, United States, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York