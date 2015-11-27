About this strain
Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria.
Pink Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
