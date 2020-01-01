 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Unit Farm
Unit Farm Cover Photo

Unit Farm

Unit Farm System Supply Inc

UFO LED Series, veg & bloom
UFO LED Series, veg & bloom

About Unit Farm

For over 9 years led grow light manufacture experience, we have provided a lot OEM service to different brands, worked with a lot indoor growers, universities, specialist growers, commercial growers and research labs. Our products have been wildly applied for commercial, greenhouse, research and indoor growing. Unit Farm UFO series is comprised of the two top brand LEDs,CREE and OSRAM, higher quality & penetration & yield, lower heat & power consumption, full spectrum, UL listed products.