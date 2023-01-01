We’ve said it a thousand times – combining the genetics of two superstar strains sets you up for more of the same. In the case of Alien Gorilla Glue, this stuff was created by combining the genetics of Alien Technology with Gorilla Glue #4 – both of which are renowned for their borderline extraterrestrial properties. They use their extra energy for reproduction to produce higher levels of cannabinoids like THC or CBD, depending on the strain. One such example is Alien Gorilla Glue Cannabis Seeds, a product of United Seeds, which entails 70% Indica and 30% Sativa genetics. THC level at 18% and CBD at 0.7%.

Show more