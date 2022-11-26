Amnesia Kush Autoflower Cannabis Seeds is a hybrid marijuana strain that leans a little heavier into the sativa end of the spectrum. This pot is a mix of the mysterious yet legendary OG Kush and the incredibly potent sativa herb, Amnesia. These powerhouses combine to create a beautiful plant with large, flavorful nugs sparkling with a thick layer of sticky trichomes. The THC content of these buds sits between 18 and 21%, so it is not a strain for the faint of heart. The initial high is fast-acting and cerebral, but it then settles into a relaxing body stone. CBD level at 0.3%.

