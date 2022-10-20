About this product
Biscotti Mintz is a rare kind of strain that takes everything to the next level. From its flavor to potency, you will delight at this strain’s ability to deliver perfection. Its complex terpene profile delivers enticing aromas and mouthwatering flavors that will get you hooked in no time. Additionally, this Indica dominant strain provides a unique blend of cerebral and physical effects for a wholesome recreational or medical session. THC level at 25% and CBD level at 0.5%.
United Cannabis Seeds
At United Cannabis Seeds, we understand the needs of every cannabis grower, and provide a reliable, consistent, and hand-selected supply of cannabis seeds that will never let you down!
Germination Guaranteed. 350+ Authentic Strains.
