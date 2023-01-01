Girl Scout Cookies Autoflower Cannabis Seeds, or simply GSC auto, is one of the most well-known cannabis varieties of all time. From potent effects to outstanding aesthetics (bag appeal), fast growth, and high yields, this auto strain delivers on all fronts. Everything about Girl Scout Cookies Auto is unique, from its appearance to the effects it provides. It was developed after crossing the original Girl Scout Cookies with Canadian Ruderalis. This strain is 60% Indica and is highly potent, having an average of 22% THC. Tests on the strain have shown that it packs about 0.6% CBD.

Show more