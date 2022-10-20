Do OG Kush or Durban Poison top your list of fave cannabis strains? Then you really ought to try the enduringly popular Girl Scout Cookies. The marijuana answer to everyone’s favorite boxed snack, Girl Scout Cookies might actually be less addicting than those darn thin mints. Experience the benefits of a true hybrid with Girl Scout Cookies cannabis seeds from Growers Choice. A nicely balanced hybrid that falls ever so slightly to the indica side, Girl Scout Cookies delivers happy relaxing euphoria in a sweet and pungent flavor with side notes of citrus and spice. THC level at 24% and CBD at 0.7%.