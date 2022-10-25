Gorilla Glue autoflower seeds are a fast-finishing version of the legendary GG#4. This trichome queen provides intense, balanced effects that keep consumers relaxed and cerebrally stimulated for prolonged durations. The seeds grow from the germination to harvest level in a record 9 to 10 weeks and produce impressive yields. You can purchase legitimate and high-quality Gorilla Glue auto seeds from United Cannabis Seeds. Contains THC level at 24% and CBD level at 0.7%.

