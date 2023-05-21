Gush Mints is a three-way hybrid between Kush Mints (Animal Mints x Bubba Kush), F1 Durb and Gushers. The result is an easy to cultivate and productive Indica-dominant Kush genetics. It presents a flowering period of about 9-10 weeks in indoor cannabis cultivation, offering generous yields of dense and compact buds that easily acquire beautiful purple colours. Outdoors, Gush Mints forms large shrubby plants, ready to harvest in October in the Northern hemisphere. THC level at 34% and CBD level at 0.5%.

