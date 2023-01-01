When it comes to classifying cannabis strain quality, aesthetics play a huge role. The Mac One strain is one of the most visually appealing hybrids you will ever come across. This balanced hybrid provides the perfect blend of physical and cerebral effects for the ultimate experience. It is no surprise that Mac 1, aka The Mac, is one of the most sought recreational and medical cannabis strains. Contains THC level at 27% and CBD level at 2%.

