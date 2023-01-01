Offering a flavor reminiscent of candy, growing from seed to maturity in record time, potent effects, and multiple therapeutic applications. Who wouldn’t want such a strain? The Zkittlez autoflowering strain has become a staple for thousands of cannabis consumers in Canada and beyond. Zkittlez Auto is a product of crossing three strains; a Ruderalis strain and Zkittlez (Grapefruit X Grape Ape). If you are looking for a highly potent strain, this is the right strain – it packs a whopping 21% THC. The highest CBD in this strain is 1%, which is relatively high compared to other autoflowering plants.

Show more