Universe in the Clouds
Best Friends T-shirt
About this product
This shirt is a heavy cotton, classic fit ladies scoop neck t-shirt.
• 100% cotton jersey
• Pre-shrunk
• Near-capped sleeves
• Mid-scoop neck
• ½ rib double needle collar
• Missy contoured silhouette with side seam
• 100% cotton jersey
• Pre-shrunk
• Near-capped sleeves
• Mid-scoop neck
• ½ rib double needle collar
• Missy contoured silhouette with side seam
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!