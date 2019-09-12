 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Up in Smoke Pipe Screens

Great quality American made screens, at a great price.

About Up in Smoke Pipe Screens

Up in Smoke Pipe Screens is a very small startup in a garage, in a place called Kalamazoo. We take pride in offering some of the best mesh pipe screens on the market. Our stainless steel and brass mesh screens are all made in the USA. We recently expanded our product offerings to include other styles of screens like glass and titanium sourced from India and China. Customer service is a part of our culture. The customer is our most important asset. We treat you like family.

Pipe Screens By Up In Smoke – Leafly Reviews

September 12, 2019

01:26