Up in Smoke Pipe Screens is a very small startup in a garage, in a place called Kalamazoo. We take pride in offering some of the best mesh pipe screens on the market. Our stainless steel and brass mesh screens are all made in the USA. We recently expanded our product offerings to include other styles of screens like glass and titanium sourced from India and China. Customer service is a part of our culture. The customer is our most important asset. We treat you like family.