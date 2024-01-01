10mg Blackberry Zinger THC Soda

by Upstate Elevator Operators
THC —CBD —
About this product

What’s a zinger you ask? Well, take the sweet tartness of wild blackberries, double down with the zesty pucker of juicy oranges and you’re halfway there. We threw in a touch of organic blue agave for good measure and 10mg of THC for a sunny, breezy high, and voila: you have the perfection that is Upstate Elevator Operators’ Blackberry Zinger (not to mention a head start on an excellent afternoon).

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
