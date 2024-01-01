Shine on with the light citrus flavors and 10mg of THC in our newest Clementine Shine THC Seltzer. The light, tart citrus flavors are the punchy perk you need to brighten your afternoon, while the 10mg of potent, fast-acting THC helps release your inner iridescence. All that plus zero calories and your light can shine guilt-free.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.