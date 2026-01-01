About this product
An effortlessly chill escape in a can, Ruby Red Ranch Water bursts with juicy grapefruit, 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBG for a focused, elevated mood that feels light, balanced, and easy. No preservatives and nothing artificial—just clean ingredients, bold flavor, and feel-good vibes in every sip.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
An effortlessly chill escape in a can, Ruby Red Ranch Water bursts with juicy grapefruit, 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBG for a focused, elevated mood that feels light, balanced, and easy. No preservatives and nothing artificial—just clean ingredients, bold flavor, and feel-good vibes in every sip.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Upstate Elevators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
License(s)
- VT, US: WHSL0004
Notice a problem?Report this item