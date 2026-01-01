About this product
Brighten your day with Upstate’s Yuzu Lemonade Spritz. 10mg of THC joins with 5mg of mood-boosting THCV, plus bright, tart yuzu flavors for a uniquely energizing pro-social refresher. At just 20 calories per can, the bright, tart yuzu flavor with a punch of sour finish makes for an invigorating beachside beverage, post-workout recharge or sippable social tonic. Contains two, 5mg THC + 2.5mg THCV servings per can.
About this brand
Upstate Elevators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
License(s)
- VT, US: WHSL0004
