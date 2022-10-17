About this product
Mixing THC with the relieving properties of CBD gives our Upstate Elevator Operators 10mg Sour Cherry Gummies a balance between relaxation and recovery.
Mouth-puckering relief at its finest! As the name of our Operators THC+CBD Sour Cherry gummies suggests, the cherry is most definitely sour, but the entourage effect from pairing 5mg each of THC and CBDA? That’s the very definition of sweet. They’re perfect for adding a little pain and inflammation relief to your chill times.
Mouth-puckering relief at its finest! As the name of our Operators THC+CBD Sour Cherry gummies suggests, the cherry is most definitely sour, but the entourage effect from pairing 5mg each of THC and CBDA? That’s the very definition of sweet. They’re perfect for adding a little pain and inflammation relief to your chill times.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004