1g Cereal a la Mode - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators
Cereal a la Mode is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk with Georgia Pie. Cereal a la Mode is 26% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cereal a la Mode effects include euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal a la Mode when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Powerzzzup, Cereal a la Mode features flavors like earthy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal a la Mode typically ranges from $50–$75 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal a la Mode, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.