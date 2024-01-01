Breakfast and dessert too far apart for you? Try Cereal à la Mode! Just as cereal with ice cream is midway between opposing mealtimes, so too is this cross of Cereal Milk X Georgia Pie, a perfect 50/50 hybrid for any time of day. You’ll be giggling like a 4th grader on the verge of a sugar high, feeling all the feels of an intense, tingly body high, and your bad thoughts banished to the back of the pantry. Like any good cereal and/or sundae, there’s a ton of fruity berry, sweet cream and nutty vanilla flavors. Join the two best meals of the day and get happy with Cereal à la Mode!

