1g Cereal a la Mode - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of 1g Cereal a la Mode - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators
  • Photo of 1g Cereal a la Mode - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

About this product

Breakfast and dessert too far apart for you? Try Cereal à la Mode! Just as cereal with ice cream is midway between opposing mealtimes, so too is this cross of Cereal Milk X Georgia Pie, a perfect 50/50 hybrid for any time of day. You’ll be giggling like a 4th grader on the verge of a sugar high, feeling all the feels of an intense, tingly body high, and your bad thoughts banished to the back of the pantry. Like any good cereal and/or sundae, there’s a ton of fruity berry, sweet cream and nutty vanilla flavors. Join the two best meals of the day and get happy with Cereal à la Mode!

About this strain

Cereal a la Mode is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk with Georgia Pie. Cereal a la Mode is 26% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cereal a la Mode effects include euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal a la Mode when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Powerzzzup, Cereal a la Mode features flavors like earthy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal a la Mode typically ranges from $50–$75 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal a la Mode, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Shop products
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
Notice a problem?Report this item