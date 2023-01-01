Consider your grape expectations met with this elevated Indica powerhouse. We combined the raw potency of GMO with Grape Stomper’s mouth-watering flavor to create this terpene-laden, living soil masterpiece. Our pheno hunt was long, but we locked in on just the right funky, rancid grape note to counterbalance the chunky bullion musk of GMO.
Grower: Upstate Elevator Operators Method: Indoor, Living Soil
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.