All hail the king! We harnessed the full microbial superpowers of our Living Soil grow facility to create Elvis Glue, a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain. We fused the unique, pleather terpene profile of old-school VT heirloom cultivar, Elvis and the gas-forward potency of Gorilla Glue #4. This Operators exclusive super strain will set you up with a powerful, spacey head high that moves nicely into a deep, full on body-melt.
No product reviews
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.