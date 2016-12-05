3.5g Hollywood

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
  • Photo of 3.5g Hollywood
  • Photo of 3.5g Hollywood
About this product

Welcome to the big time, kid. Hollywood is a glamorously indica-heavy cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Runtz. You’ll be seeing stars with its uplifting, euphoric vibe, followed by a burst of focused energy perfect for knocking out late night script revisions. Big, glitzy flavors of tropical citrus rub elbows with an undercurrent of diesel-y fumes and a spicy aftertaste for a true triple threat. They won’t be able to keep you on the farm once you’ve experienced Hollywood!

Flavors: Citrus, Diesel, Tropical

Effects: Focused, Euphoric, Uplifted

About this strain

Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
