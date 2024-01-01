Rejoice all ye hard heads, heroic indulgers and COA size queens, for Nana Junky has arrived! This uncompromising in-house creation melds two of our strongest cultivars, Nana Glue and Cap Junky to ensure that you will get absolutely nothing done today. Its indica leaning high comes on like a freight train and resides mostly in the head. Our team has described its effect as debilitating, relentless and "Why on Earth did you make that?”



The nose on Nana Junky is solvent-forward, caustic, and vaguely unnerving, like an unlicensed carpet factory built on freshly laid asphalt. If you’ve ever had the urge to hit yourself in the face with a frying pan or run headlong into a brick wall, then Nana Junky may just be your ticket to the stars. (Or at least seeing them.)

