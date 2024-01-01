Take a deep whiff of Permanent Marker and transport yourself to the halcyon days of your youth! With an aroma reminiscent of the deliciously intoxicating purple scented markers from your school days, this cross of Biscotti x Sherbet BX x Jealousy will have you feeling like you’re back in your third grade classroom: sedated, and pining for your couch at home. The uber strong sedative effects of this heavy indica leaner will give you a weighty, contented feeling, and the fruity, sour candy flavor has a touch of diesel fumes — just like the glue you used for, uh, art class.

