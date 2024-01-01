3.5g Permanent Marker - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Take a deep whiff of Permanent Marker and transport yourself to the halcyon days of your youth! With an aroma reminiscent of the deliciously intoxicating purple scented markers from your school days, this cross of Biscotti x Sherbet BX x Jealousy will have you feeling like you’re back in your third grade classroom: sedated, and pining for your couch at home. The uber strong sedative effects of this heavy indica leaner will give you a weighty, contented feeling, and the fruity, sour candy flavor has a touch of diesel fumes — just like the glue you used for, uh, art class.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

