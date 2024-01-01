3.5g Triple Scoop - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
When just two won’t do, go for the Triple Scoop! An indica-dominant cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Honey Bun, this one is serving heaping scoops of creamy, fruity berries and sweet vanilla overtones in both aroma and flavor. Much like downing a big sundae, you’ll be left with a contented, euphoric and slightly sleepy feeling and an overwhelming desire to do absolutely nothing. Treat yourself today for a heaping helping of Triple Scoop!

Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.

 

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
