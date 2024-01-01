Our most potent and potable THC delivery system, Blackberry (Indica-dominant for body feel) offers 5mg of powerful, live rosin THC in each of the 20 delicious gummies per bag. Packed with enough tart, juicy blackberry flavor to placate a family of black bears, our Operators’ Blackberry gummies each serve up 5mg of potent, live rosin THC. And with an Indica-dominant strain, they’ll give you that body feel you’re after, whether you’re looking to settle down for a full hibernation, or just get a little closer to your couch.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.