About this product
Nothing says refreshment like strawberry lemonade, especially when paired with the bright and tangy buzz from our Operators 5mg THC gummies. Consider these a little slice of summer in gummy form, a light and rejuvenating boost, great for backyard hangs, mowing the lawn or just watching the grass grow.
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004