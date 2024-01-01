Our most potent and potable THC delivery system, Sour Starfruit (Sativa-dominant for head high) offers 5mg of live rosin THC in each of the 20 delicious gummies per bag. Starfruit may not be native to New England, but these sour gummies will have you feeling right at home in the universe. 5mg of rosin THC go into each of these sour and spacey Operators Starfruit gummies. Sativa-dominant, these gummies will send you to the stars with a galactic head high.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.