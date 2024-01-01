Mixing fast-acting nano-emulsified THC with the relieving properties of CBD gives our Upstate Elevator Operators 5mg Sour Cherry Gummies a super quick route to a balance between relaxation and recovery. Lightning-fast, mouth-puckering relief at its finest! As the name of our fast-acting Operators THC+CBD Sour Cherry gummies suggests, the cherry is most definitely sour, but the entourage effect from pairing 5mg each of THC and CBD? That’s the very definition of sweet. Crafted with fast-acting nano-emulsified THC extract, they’re the fastest way to boost your mood and relieve some discomfort for chiller times.

