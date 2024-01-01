“Melon Berry” is our nickname for these gummies, because “Cantaloupe-Raspberry” wouldn’t fit on the package. Thankfully, all 20 of these tasty gummies do fit in a tin, giving you plenty of tasty chill-out options. These are filled with big, natural flavors of luscious melon and tartly-sweet berries and absolutely zero artificial ingredients. We dialed up each gummy with indica leaning terpenes and a precise 2:1 ratio of fast acting nano-infused cannabinoids—5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBD. Many find this to be the golden ratio for achieving a smooth and carefree buzz.

