5mg THC+CBD Gummy, Melonberry 20ct

by Upstate Elevator Operators
THC —CBD —

About this product

“Melon Berry” is our nickname for these gummies, because “Cantaloupe-Raspberry” wouldn’t fit on the package. Thankfully, all 20 of these tasty gummies do fit in a tin, giving you plenty of tasty chill-out options. These are filled with big, natural flavors of luscious melon and tartly-sweet berries and absolutely zero artificial ingredients. We dialed up each gummy with indica leaning terpenes and a precise 2:1 ratio of fast acting nano-infused cannabinoids—5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBD. Many find this to be the golden ratio for achieving a smooth and carefree buzz.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Shop products
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
Notice a problem?Report this item