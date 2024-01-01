Our fast-acting Upstate Elevator Operators 5mg THC+CBN Passion Fruit gummies blend nano-emulsified THC extract with the slumber-friendly properties of CBN. Get slow, real fast! Our fast-acting Operators 5mg THC+CBN Passion Fruit gummies layer 5mg of siesta-inducing CBN on top of 5mg of nano-emulsified, fast-acting THC extract to get you to a place of relaxation not generally seen outside the sloth family. They’re the ultimate feel-good comedown, whether after work or after the afterparty.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.