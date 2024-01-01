Our Operators Sour Kiwi gummies serve up the sweet with a touch of sour on the side. Bursting with juicy kiwi flavor, each gummy contains 5mg of THC paired with 2.5mg of mood-boosting and energizing THCv - the perfect combo for an afternoon giggle fest. To keep things bubbly we layered on sativa leaning terpenes and then nano-infused the cannabinoids, giving you elevated effects that hit in as little as 15 minutes. And with no artificial ingredients and big, natural flavors of kiwi and tangy citrus, we’re sure you’ll be sweet on these sours.

