We called this one “Good Guava!” because that’s exactly what you’ll be shouting once you get a taste of our Upstate Elevator Operators’ tropical THC seltzer. On top of all the juicy straw-pear-y goodness, we flooded it with 5mg of potent THC to give you a ride straight to the Caribbean treetops. And with zero calories and a mere 1g of sugar, you can enjoy your tropical high guilt-free. “Good Guava!” indeed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.