Premium THC Vape Cartridge, Gummiez 1g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Candy is dandy and so is our Gummiez 1g vape cart! Sourced from the tasty cross of Peach Ringz x Jetlatto, it’s sativa-leaning for that good, sugary high. Flavors of candied berries, nuts and citrus abound, with a big, giggly body high that suits any social get together.

About this strain

Gummiez is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet Fuel Gelato and Peach Ringz. Gummiez is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gummiez effects include gigglysleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gummiez when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics﻿﻿﻿, Gummiez features flavors like coffee, chestnut and peach. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Gummiez typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gummiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

