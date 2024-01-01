Premium THC Vape Cartridge, Nana Junky 1g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
IndicaTHC 30%CBD —
About this product

Get your ‘nanas by the gram! Nany Junky vapes are now available in 1g carts for all you heroic indulgers. This in-house cross of Nana Glue and Cap Junky leans indica, with a solvent-forward, caustic nose and an effect that ensures you will get absolutely nothing done today.

About this strain

Nana Junky is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Upstate Elevator Operators in 2024, and made from a genetic cross of Nana Glue x Cap Junky. This is a titanic mashup of potent genetics, purple buds, and pungent bag appeal. Nana Junky has a curious palate blend of ammonia, tar, and funk, with a sledgehammer effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nana Junky, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

