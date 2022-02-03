About this product
An ultra-potent concentrate A spicy citrus diesel scent with a nutty berry finish, and euphoric, borderline couch-lock effects, this is your ticket to mind and body relief. Extracted using nothing but ice, water and gentle agitation.
(Per Vermont state regulations, 1g hash = 3g towards 28g daily purchase allotment.)
Rebel Cookies effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
9% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
