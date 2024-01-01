Take yourself to the next level with Upstate’s 10mg Delta 9 THC Orange Pop Soda. We set out to make a classic, crushable orange soda, then added a 10mg kick of fast-acting, natural hemp-derived THC to give more boost to your bubbles. No alcohol or artificial ingredients, just tangy-sweet orange flavors and a hangover-free lift for any social gathering. Contains two, 5mg THC servings per can.
Not available to ship to Vermont.
