For an elevated experience, Upstate’s 10mg Delta 9 THC Passion Fruit Seltzer has just the lift you’re looking for, with zero alcohol or artificial ingredients, and only 1g of sugar from organic blue agave. We start with natural passion fruit flavors, hit them with effervescent sparkle, and boost it all with 10mg of fast-acting, hemp-derived THC to take you straight to the treetops. Contains two, 5mg THC servings per can.



Not available to ship to Vermont.

