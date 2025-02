Refocus your spirit and find balance in any setting with our adaptogen-rich Yuzu Lemonade THC Spritz. We combined 10mg of our craft THC with leveling Magnesium, GABA and L-Theanine for the ultimate pro-social refresher. The bright, tart yuzu flavor with a punch of sour finish makes for a uniquely energizing beachside beverage, post-workout recharge or sippable social tonic.

